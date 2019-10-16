Another round of smiles is right around the corner for some teachers as a Pauls Valley group is preparing to hand out grant money.
Teachers in Pauls Valley and Whitebead will soon move to the head of the class for the Pauls Valley Foundation for Academic Excellence.
The way to do that is fund special projects proposed by teachers that normally wouldn't get the money through regular school channels.
Bill McAngus, now in his third year as a board member of the foundation, said the public's awareness of the group, or possibly lack of awareness, was a topic of discussion at a recent board meeting.
“We're not for sure Pauls Valley residents know that the foundation does,” McAngus tells the PV Democrat.
“Before I was asked if I would serve I really didn't know what it really did.
“Teachers know all about the foundation, but do the residents know. Anyone dealing with the schools see it and understand it but others may not know.”
The textbook answer is the Pauls Valley Foundation for Academic Excellence, an independently operated, non-profit organization, was established to assist the schools in improving the quality of education in the community.
The foundation was organized to “provide the best education possible in our schools by funding worthwhile projects designed to challenge and encourage students in their academic pursuits.”
Along with teacher grants, the foundation also offers scholarships to graduating Pauls Valley seniors every year.
“Math and science and arts are the projects that usually get funded,” McAngus adds.
“The teachers' projects are extra where the school budgets couldn't afford.”
Since 1990 the foundation has given nearly $100,000 in scholarships and more than $250,000 in teacher grants.
This year about $18,000 is expected to soon be distributed to teachers in the two local school districts as the deadline for grant applications came this week.
Along with handing out money the foundation is also accepting it as board members are hoping “generous” sponsors will pitch in with donations for the ongoing effort.
They say donations made to the foundation have impacted more than 650 classrooms and 13,000 students in Pauls Valley and Whitebead over the years.
“If more people are aware of it they might donate so we can continue to help bring educational programs to Pauls Valley and Whitebead students.
“This is an opportunity for people to support the educational opportunities given to our kids.”
There are two ways for anyone to give. One is to send checks payable to PVFAE, P.O. Box 63, Pauls Valley, OK 73075.
Another is to donate at https://www.paypal.com/donate/ online.
