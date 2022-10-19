A nice smooth landing is again expected for a fly-in event that seems to just keep getting bigger and brighter at Pauls Valley's airport.
This year's fly-in and ever growing car show at the PV Municipal airport is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Admission is free as the public entrance for the event is on the west side of the airport near the local golf course.
The Wynnewood Historical Society is putting out an early invitation to the public to come help celebrate the 115th anniversary of The Eskridge Hotel and Museum.
The celebration of what was the “finest hotel between Fort Worth and Oklahoma City” in its day will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
“Enjoy exhibits on historic homes, street name origins and more. There will be drawings for prizes and of course no celebration is complete without cake and punch!
“Join us, learn a few things about your town you might not have known and share some things you know that we might not!”
Artists will be displaying and selling their work on Oct. 22-23 in the Murray Lindsay Mansion located south of Lindsay in Erin Springs.
There is free admission to the public for the art show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
One of the featured artists will draw and sell caricatures of children and adults. Many variations of art will be available, including paintings in acrylic and water color, sketchings, charcoal, and abstract/contemporary art. It will also include painted rocks, decorative wood art, quilt/sewing items and collectible clocks.
