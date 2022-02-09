Snow doesn't help with drought

A little bit of snow last week didn't hurt but it also didn't really help with ongoing drought conditions in Garvin County and throughout much of the state.
As a result, a group of county officials supported the recommendation of fire chiefs and voted Monday to keep a county-wide ban on outdoor burning in effect.
“Eight of the 12 fire departments we were able to contact want to continue it, so we recommend we keep it in place,” said Tommy Lawson, assistant director of Garvin County's emergency management.
It was back on Dec. 13 when Garvin County was first placed under the burn ban by commissioners here. Now much of central and western parts of Oklahoma are under similar bans.
The ban here in Garvin County means landowners are not allowed to burn in a trash barrel even on their own property.
It prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
These are things the sheriff's office is paying attention to as deputies are being called out to each fire.
With three grass fires coming just this past weekend, what deputies are finding out is many residents throughout the county claim to simply not know about the burn ban.
“I am enforcing the burn ban,” Sheriff Jim Mullett told all three county commissioners during a regular meeting this week.
“I'm sending a deputy out there for every burn. A majority of them, we tell them to put it out and they do.
“Ninety nine percent of the people we've made contact with say, 'I'm sorry,' and they put it out.”
While most residents contacted are being warned about the ban on burning, some are being cited as Mullett stresses some could start seeing formal criminal charges filed against them.
Those caught violating the ban could potentially be charged with a misdemeanor and receive a fine.
Monday's action means the burn ban remains in place for a few more days but is expected to be reconsidered next week as weather forecasts are only showing low chances of rainfall for now.
•••
Lawson said preparations were in place for last week's snow system but fortunately were not really needed.
“We were prepared to handle power outages and loss of water,” he said. “We had warming stations set up.”
As it turns out the weather system dropping a handful of inches of snow but didn't really create any major problems as Lawson said no emergency shelters were needed.
He adds although the moisture from the winter weather is good, it didn't really have an impact on the drought conditions out there.
“It didn't really do anything for that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.