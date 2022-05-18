Soaring to new airport heights

The next step is flying high for a project meant to take Pauls Valley’s airport to new heights.
It was a simple city council vote last week but a big one for a hangar project meant to upgrade the local airport to accommodate larger planes.
The council approved a $1.2 million bid for the construction of what looks to be the first hangar large enough to handle the kind of jets used by many corporate executives flying to the airport here.
“We did this before but the bids came in too high,” said airport manager Craig Carson. “We rebid and got it.”
The project is part of a bigger plan that has already resulted in a completed taxiway extension taking planes to these larger hangars. The approved bid represents the first of six hangars planned for the larger planes.
“This taxiway was put in for the multiple jet hangars.”
Most of the cost for the hangar project is being paid for by grants from the Federal Aviation Commission and Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission with maybe five percent coming from the city of Pauls Valley.
A grant from the same aeronautics commission paid for the taxiway extension project.
For Carson the extended taxiway and planned construction of larger hangars are a really big deal for Pauls Valley and its airport.
“More and more people bring these jets, so there’s a need,” Carson said.
“The aeronautics commission recognizes there’s a need. That’s why they’ve stepped in to work with us. There’s a need and they have really bought into the idea of Pauls Valley.
“As the metro moves south there’s not as many places to go. As far as the aeronautics commission is concerned we’re it. Pauls Valley is the perfect spot here.
“We’re on the map for the aeronautics industry. From an economic growth standpoint we’re set up to handle any industries coming in here.”
The planned construction of the hangar is 100 by 150 feet in size, while the completed taxiway extension involves more than 4,300 square yards of cement and concrete coming off a main taxiway stretching 5,001 feet long.
