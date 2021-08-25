A single criminal charge has been filed against an Oklahoma City man who fired a gunshot while refereeing a soccer game in Pauls Valley.
Now facing a count of feloniously pointing a firearm is Davi Nascimento Bazeth, 54.
During his initial court appearance on the charge Bazeth was allowed to remain free on a $4,000 bond posted shortly after his arrest.
A Garvin County prosecutor had requested a $25,000 bond, which a judge turned down while also ordering Bazeth to stay away from any witnesses in the case and not have any firearms in his possession during the duration of the case.
The shooting incident putting Bazeth in front of a judge came on Aug. 15 when he was a referee at an adult soccer game being played at the Pauls Valley Sports Complex.
Local police officials confirmed Bazeth and a player first got into a confrontation over a disputed call made by the referee. Both were part of an Oklahoma City group coming to Pauls Valley for a game.
Bazeth told investigating officers he fired a single shot into the air, while the 25-year-old player involved in the altercation later said the gunshot was directed at him and others in the vicinity.
Bazeth claimed players and spectators were upset with a call he made and when he flashed a red card for a violation.
That’s when it escalated into an argument as the player attempted to take the red card out of Bazeth’s hands.
After the two men pushed each other Bazeth ran to his pickup truck and retrieved a pistol as a gunshot was fired.
The player told officers Bazeth was not being pursued to the vehicle and claims the shot was fired in the direction of him and the other spectators and players near the playing field.
In their report included with the court filing an officer stated he saw a cell phone recording of the incident.
“I observed Davi raise his right arm and hand up and the sound of a gunshot. I could see a residue come from the end of the gun which went straight out and towards the playing field, which was lined with multiple men, women and children,” the officer reported.
“The direction in which Davi fired the gun was in the direction of (the player) and his family.”
There were no injuries reported in the shooting as Bazeth’s next court appearance is scheduled in early September.
