For now the saga has closed on the case of a soccer referee who apparently had enough with a player’s arguments and fired a gunshot into the air during a match last year in Pauls Valley.
The incident putting Davi Bazeth, 55, of Oklahoma City into the crosshairs of the law came nearly a full year ago at the Pauls Valley Sports Complex.
Flashing ahead to last week Bazeth was again in a Garvin County District courtroom as his new plea with no agreement in place resulted in a five-year deferred sentence.
Bazeth was ordered to pay fines and court costs, along with an anger management program he’s already completed.
A judge’s ruling also called for Bazeth to stay out of Garvin County and his agreement to not possess any firearms.
Bazeth had faced a criminal count of feloniously pointing a firearm after the incident on Aug. 15, 2021.
On that day Bazeth was a referee at an adult soccer game being played at the local fields.
When police responded to the call of a gunshot they learned Bazeth and a player had gotten into a confrontation over a disputed call he made as the referee. Both were part of an Oklahoma City group coming to PV for a game.
Bazeth told officers he fired a single shot into the air, while the 25-year-old player involved in the altercation claimed the gunshot was directed at him and others in the vicinity.
Bazeth claimed players and spectators were upset with a call he made and when he flashed a red card for a violation.
From all accounts that’s when it escalated into an argument as the player tried to take the red card out of Bazeth’s hands.
After the two men pushed each other Bazeth ran to his pickup truck and retrieved a pistol as a gunshot was fired.
The player told authorities Bazeth was not being pursued to the vehicle and the shot was fired in the direction of him and other players and spectators near the playing field.
An officer later reported seeing a cell phone recording of the incident, which showed Bazeth raise his right arm and hand when a gunshot could be heard.
The officer reported the shot did appear to be directed toward the playing field, which at the time was lined with multiple men, women and children.
In the end there were no injuries reported in the one-shot incident.
