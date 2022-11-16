Solid turnout for recent vote

The turnout appears solid during last week's general election as officials in Garvin County have now got their eye on a three-day school filing period early next month.
No specific numbers are available, but Gayla Dean, secretary of the Garvin County Election Board said this midterm general election was pretty active for voters here.
“It was steady,” Dean said.
“I would say it was above average, maybe a little better than the primary,” she adds, referring to an election this past summer.
The annual school filing period will be from 8 a.m. to the close of business Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 5-7 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
For most school districts the No. 3 board of education seat will a part of this filing period.
In Pauls Valley the office is currently held by Katie Johnson.
In Paoli there will be a second office with three years left on an unexpired term.
Other are districts included in the filing are Wynnewood, Stratford, Elmore City-Pernell, Maysville, Lindsay and Mid-America Technology Center.
The specifics that are known are votes totals from all the races on the Garvin County ballot for the Nov. 8 election.
• Governor (State Results) – Kevin Stitt (R), 638,910 votes (55.45 percent); Joy Hofmeister (D), 481, 396 votes (41.78 percent); Natalie Bruno (L), 16,218 votes (1.41 percent); Ervin Stone Yen (I), 15,638 votes (1.36 percent).
• Governor (Garvin County) – Kevin Stitt, 5,585 votes (68.83 percent); Joy Hofmeister, 2,292 votes (28.25 percent); Natalie Bruno, 132 votes (1.63 percent); Ervin Stone Yen, 105 votes (1.29 percent).
• Lieutenant Governor (State) – Matt Pinnell (R) 743,351 votes (64.87 percent); Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard (D), 355,362 votes (31.01 percent); Chris Powell (L), 47,167 votes (4.12 percent).
• Lieutenant Governor (Garvin County) – Matt Pinnell, 6,305 votes (78.12 percent); Melinda L. Alizadh-Fard, 1,472 votes (18.24 percent); Chris Powell, 294 votes (3.64 percent).
• Attorney General (State) – Gentner F. Drummond (R), 791,763 votes (73.76 percent); Lynda Steele (L) 281,608 votes (26.24 percent).
• Attorney General (Garvin County) – Gentner F. Drummond (R), 6,530 votes (83.37 percent); Lynda Steele, 1,303 votes (16.63 percent).
• State Treasurer (State) – Todd Russ (R), 737,887 votes (64.77 percent); Charles De Coune (D), 349,507 votes (30.68 percent); Gregory J. Sadler (L) – 51,781 votes (4.55 percent).
• State Treasurer (Garvin County) – Todd Russ, 6,321 votes (78.6 percent); Charles De Coune, 1,439 votes (17.89 percent); Gregory J. Sadler, 282 votes (3.51 percent).
• Superintendent of Public Instruction (State) – Ryan Walters (R), 649,710 votes (56.78 percent); Jena Nelson (D), 494,514 votes (43.22 percent).
• Superintendent of Public Instruction (Garvin County) – Ryan Walters, 5,522 votes (68.55 percent); Jena Nelson, 2,533 (31.45 percent).
• Commissioner of Labor (State) – Leslie Kathryn Osborn (R), 746,368 (65.66 percent); Jack Henderson (D), 333,364 votes (29.33 percent); Will Daugherty (L), 56,945 votes (5.01 percent).
• Commissioner of Labor (Garvin County) – Leslie Kathryn Osborn, 6,235 votes (77.81 percent); Jack Henderson, 1,451 votes (18.11 percent); Will Daugherty, 327 votes (4.08 percent).
• Corporation Commissioner (State) – Kim David (R), 721,425 votes (63.50 percent); Margaret Warigia Bowman (D), 350,869 votes (30.88 percent); Don Underwood (I), 63,812 votes (5.62 percent).
• Corporation Commissioner – Kim David, 6,115 votes (76.33 percent); Margaret Wariga Bowman, 1,486 votes (18.55 percent); Don Underwood, 410 votes (5.12 percent).
• U.S. Senator (State) – James Lankford (R), 739,298 (64.31 percent); Madison Horn (D), 368,979 votes (32.1 percent); Michael L. Delaney (I), 20,869 votes (1.82 percent); Kenneth D. Blevins (L), 20,467 votes (1.78 percent.
• U.S. Senator (Garvin County) – James Lankford, 6,310 votes (77.9 percent); Madison Horn, 1,515 votes (18.7 percent; Michael L. Delaney, 141 votes (1.74 percent); Kenneth D. Blevins (L), 134 votes (1.65 percent).
• U.S. Senator, unexpired term (State) – Markwayne Mullin (R), 710,004 votes (61.77 percent); Kendra Horn (D), 404,951 votes (35.23 percent); Robert Murphy (L), 17,368 votes (1.51 percent); Ray Woods (I), 17,037 votes (1.48 percent).
• U.S. Senator, unexpired term (Garvin County) – Markwayne Mullin, 6,108 votes (75.35 percent); Kendra Horn, 1,775 votes (21.9 percent); Ray Woods, 119 votes (1.47 percent); Robert Murphy, 104 votes (1.28 percent).
• U.S Rep. District 4 (State) – Tom Cole (R), 149,777 votes (66.75 percent); Mary Brannon (D), 74,598 votes (33.25 percent).
• U.S. Rep. District 4 (Garvin County) – Tom Cole, 6,598 votes (81.62 percent); Mary Brannon, 1,486 votes (18.38 percent).
• State Rep. District 42 (State) – Cindy Roe (R), 9,299 votes (79.32 percent); Steve Jarman (D), 2,424 votes (20.68 percent).
• State Rep. District 42 (Garvin County) – Cindy Roe, 4,437 votes (79.15 percent); Steve Jarman, 1,169 votes (20.85 percent).
• District 21 Judge, Office 1 (3 County District) – Michael David Tupper, 59,749 votes (61.70 percent); Patrick Crowe, 37,093 votes (38.3 percent).
• District 21 Judge, Office 1 (Garvin County) – Patrick Crowe, 3,607 votes (51.07 percent); Michael David Tupper, 3,456 votes (48.93 percent).
• Garvin County Associate District Judge – Laura McClain, 5,287 votes (69.04 percent); Steve Kendall, 2,371 votes (30.96 percent).
