Some city facilities reopen on May 4

At least some of Pauls Valley's city facilities are now scheduled to open back up soon with an eye still on safety and limitations in place because of the ongoing virus pandemic.
Monday, May 4 is the day as facilities like the Reynolds Recreation Center and city hall at the corner of Paul and Chickasaw are expected to reopen after weeks of begin closed because of COVID-19.
Limited access is the important thing to remember when it comes to this first phase of the city facilities reopening, according to City Manager James Frizell.
“We plan to open up city hall with limited access starting May 4,” Frizell said. “There will be some restrictions, but we do plan to open up the lobby area.
“It will be different for anyone coming to city hall. We'll still meet outside in the lobby and still eliminate access to the offices. If you came there to see someone we'll come out and take you to a different area.
“We plan to open the recreation center on May 4 with restricted hours. Space limitations will be in place, and we'll work to make sure it's sanitized.”
The city manager stresses any city facility that opens will follow the state's safety guidelines meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.
•••
An official with the local recreation center is asking that visitors follow today's social distancing protocols as the facility is set to reopen on May 4.
“We'll set up the machines where they're six feet apart,” said Mike Arie, who adds all visitors are encouraged to wear masks.
“We'll leave it up to the people to do the social distancing. That's what we're trying to do. It will be up to them to be safe.
“We'll open the gym, and people can come shoot at one of the baskets making sure to keep a safe distance from each other. We're not going to let them do pick up games.”
The rec center's hours are for now 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Monday through Saturday with the site closed on Sunday.
For now children 13 years old and younger are not allowed, while those 13 to 15 must be accompanied by an adult.
There will be no rentals of the birthday or meeting rooms during this first phase of the rec center's reopening. A child care room will also stay closed for now.
Pauls Valley's youth sports ages 4 to 12 are also getting a reawakening as sign up for youth baseball, softball and T-ball is now scheduled to be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at the Reynolds Center.
Practices for youth sports teams are set to begin May 15 at the PV Sports Complex and Wacker Park fields. Youth games are now scheduled to begin June 1.
•••
One city facility not getting the nod for now is the Bosa indoor swimming pool because so many regular users of the facility are considered the most vulnerable to the virus pandemic.
“We're going to keep that closed for now,” Frizell says.
“The safer at home policy is safer for most of the people who use the indoor pool.”
Looking ahead PV's outdoor water park likely will not be kicking off another swim season its customary time of Memorial Day weekend.
“Right now we don't foresee opening on schedule,” he said.
“We hoping to open around Memorial Day like we usually do, but we may not open on time. Everything is dependent on how the numbers go.”
Frizell also believes those local businesses choosing to reopen will be just fine if they follow the state's safety and social distancing policies.
“Restaurants are starting to open while following the recommended safe distancing protocol,” he said.
“I don't foresee any problem with the restaurants or the hair salons that opened last Friday if they're following the state mandates.”
