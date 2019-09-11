A little spark of momentum seemed to fire off and even build as the Pauls Valley United Fund could be getting some much needed new life.
The small group of still active board members made it clear they needed help when they put the call out for a meeting Monday night.
A dozen or so heeded that call as those same board members say the local group working since 1972 to help community organizations in Pauls Valley and all over Garvin County is on the brink of ending.
They repeated the top priority – more volunteers must not only join the board but be active in at least some planning of fundraising events if United Fund is going to survive.
“I've been on the board for 10 years,” said Connie Frazier.
“It's near and dear to my heart. I don't want to let it go. We need more community participation.”
Board members like Frazier said those groups coming to this week's meeting, such as county 4-H, Salvation Army, a family support group serving the Garvin County area and various groups from PV, Paoli and Wynnewood, would get top priority when it comes to funding requests for next year.
“There's got to be somebody in your organization to take a turn and be there for the meetings,” said Anita Gosnell.
Alecia Weatherford told the group United Fund used to have a much easier time raising money because there were so many board members actively planning out and working events.
In recent times that's turned around as now there's only a handful active in the process.
“The last five or six years our board members consisted of 25 to 30 members,” she said. “Some moved away or to join other organizations.
“Early on it was easy to raise what we needed because we had so many people out there raising funds. Now we have six active board members.
“We're going to have to reach out to get more members. If we can get 20 new board members that would be a good start,” she said.
Fellow board member Mike Arie said last year United Fund received more than $75,000 in funding requests. About $34,000 is being paid out to around 30 different groups.
Right now United Fund only has enough money in reserve for one more distribution. With that in mind, those at this week's meeting launched into plans for a fundraiser next month.
It comes in the form of a pulled pork dinner planned from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the county fairgrounds in PV. Donations will be sought at the door.
Planning for the event comes at the next United Fund board meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Along with the fall dinner, United Fund typically holds a daddy-daughter dance in February, a golf tournament in May and seeks donations through pledge cards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.