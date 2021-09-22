An Elmore City man is now facing multiple criminal charges and a big bond after his parents said he threatened to kill them with a large butcher knife.
A total of four counts, including assault with a deadly weapon, have been filed in Garvin County District Court against Christopher Joe Johnson, 38.
No injuries came from the potentially deadly incident back on Sept. 11 at the family’s home near Elmore City. An affidavit filed with the charges shows it was in the early afternoon hours when authorities received a report of a man trying to kill his parents.
Johnson’s parents were in a shop building holding a garage sale when his son is accused to walking up to their home with a butcher knife.
With claims he was in a rage and threatening to kill both, authorities were told Johnson forcefully placed his father against a camper in a driveway.
Johnson was described as holding the knife above his father's head as if he was going to stab him.
After getting away the father retreated to the home and returned with a shotgun, which Johnson is reported to have taken away from him.
“(The father) stated he knew Chris was about to kill him but he could not make himself shoot Chris,” a county sheriff’s deputy stated in his report.
After a short time the altercation ended when Johnson walked away and went to his trailer on the same family property.
An investigating deputy soon found Johnson at that trailer.
“I asked Chris what happened and he stated that he was mad at his parents because he thought they were trying to kill his dog by putting a flea collar on it.”
During his initial court appearance on the charges Johnson was handed a $150,000 bond.
If the bond is posted Johnson is ordered to have no contact with his parents, not to travel to the family property near Elmore City and he must complete a mental health evaluation and all recommended follow-up treatments.
Yet another Garvin County case is moving to the federal level because of a high court’s ruling on Native American jurisdiction.
The two state charges now going to the next level are for Cody Camacho, 23, of Stratford.
Camacho has been accused of pointing a loaded handgun at his wife during an argument in April 2020 at their Stratford area home, threatening to kill her and then grabbing her by the throat as he attempted to take their young child and leave.
More recently Camacho was prepared to accept a blind plea sentence before deciding to challenge the state’s right to prosecute his case.
The challenge was centered on his wife’s Native American ancestry and how it relates to what’s called the McGirt ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in July 2020.
In the ruling the court determined Native American reservation boundaries dating back to the 19th century were never formally disestablished for parts of Oklahoma, which includes all of Garvin County.
That meant if an alleged crime took place on tribal lands and there was a Native American connection for a defendant or victim the state didn’t have the jurisdiction to prosecute.
In Camacho’s case court documents show his wife was an enrolled member of the Chickasaw Nation, a federally recognized tribe, at the time of the alleged crime.
Authorities have confirmed the state charges against Camacho have been dismissed and refiled in federal court.
