Adding some bells is this member of the OU marching band as the Sooner group stopped in Pauls Valley for a rehearsal on Friday. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
The baton twirler for the University of Oklahoma marching band practices her routine as the group stopped in Pauls Valley on Friday for a rehearsal before heading to Dallas for the OU-Texas game. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
This member of the flag corp is all bundled up, complete with ear muffs, as the University of Oklahoma band rehearsed on a chilly Friday morning in Pauls Valley. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
Sooner tunes
Lynn Roy Welcher of Katie, Oklahoma was born to Erba Lynn and Irene (Bost) Welcher on December 7, 1937 in Lindsay, Oklahoma and passed from this life on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home in Katie, Oklahoma at the age of 81 years. Lynn grew up in Elmore City and had a happy childhood pla…
Kenneth Ronald Wood of Pauls Valley was born on July 21, 1942 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Glenn Leslie and Etta Aletha (Simpson) Wood. He passed from this life on October 9, 2019 in his home at the age of 77 years.
Mildred Curtis of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born to James Franklin and Eva Victoria (Evans) Rusk on March 3, 1922 in Atoka, Oklahoma and passed from this life on September 23, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 97 years.
