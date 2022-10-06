Speakers to step up at Republican event

The Garvin County Republican Party will hold an annual barbecue event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
The event features speakers, live and silent auctions and door prizes.
Dr. Kevin Crow is scheduled to speak on the “relationship between liberty and the pursuit of happiness as envisioned by our Founding Fathers.”
Terry and Amber Evans will make a presentation on “voter integrity.”
For more information on the event and discount tickets, call Troy at 405-207-4337 or go online.
•••
The next Let’s Talk About It book lecture, supported by Oklahoma Humanities, will be Oct. 13 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
A lecture led by Claudia Buckmaster of Norman will be on the book “Where the Heart Is” by Billie Letts.
Each of the monthly lectures scheduled through December are 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday nights at the library.
“The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd will be the book for a lecture on Nov. 10 led by John Morris of Lawton.
This series wraps up with a Dec. 8 lecture led by Sharon Burris of Ardmore on the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
Also at the local library are free fitness classes.
Free fitness classes are back at Pauls Valley's public library.
The library's auditorium is the place for tai chi classes set to go 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Oct. 26.
A yoga class is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 14, while a second class normally held Wednesday evenings has for now been put on hold.
