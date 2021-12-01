Special hunt returns to Valley

The great outdoors is again ready and waiting for a group of special people, all facing disabling and possibly terminal conditions, who plan to go on the hunt during an event returning this weekend to Pauls Valley and much of Garvin County.
After no hunt a year ago because of the pandemic, the special gathering hosted by the Oklahoma Outdoor Outreach group returns starting this Friday.
“We’re getting back into the flow of things,” says Van Parker.
“With COVID last year we just couldn’t take the chance by holding the hunt. We decided we better have it this year. If we didn’t have it two years in a row people would start to forget us.
“This year some of the hunters are still a little apprehensive but they’re coming. It kind of shows we’ll survive and be there to continue to introduce nature and the woods to these hunters.”
The event coming Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4 should be an unforgettable time for the seven kids and six adults who might not otherwise get the chance to be a hunter aiming for white tail deer.
The reason is many have conditions that include cancer, spinal cord or brain injuries and all types of debilitating physical injuries.
For Parker the hunt is special for all the volunteers that help out because of how close they can get with these hunters.
“I quit guiding years ago because the emotions are so high,” he said.
“You get way to attached to these hunters – they leave after the hunt or some pass away later. It’s tough when you get attached to them.”
The event gets started with participants gathering at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley on Friday.
Then the hunt really is on for parts if not all of the next day at various spots in the county as property owners are again lending their land for the event.
“We’ll be up around Paoli, have a few near Elmore City and there are a couple of spots near Pauls Valley. We have a lot of local farmers helping us out.”
At least three guides and volunteers are expected to accompany the hunters when they head out there.
“Most of the hunters will be using a rifle. There is one boy who will use a cross bow because he’s not strong enough to handle a rifle,” Parker said.
After the hunt winds down the public is invited to a fish fry dinner at the fairgrounds starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, which include silent and live auctions as the event is a fundraiser to support this and future hunts.
A Sunday morning devotion will essentially wrap up the event.
“Everything we do is booked. There are so many people involved in this with everyone willing to help, and we always have plenty of hunters.”
With the group now on the other side of the pandemic it plans to hold a turkey hunt this spring in western Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.