Special hunters just one of the guys

Just feeling like anybody else, even for a little while, is the goal for a hunt soon returning to the Pauls Valley area and parts of Garvin County for a special kind of group.
Youngsters and adults alike, all facing disabling and possibly terminal conditions, get the chance to be in the middle of the great outdoors for a hunt planned for this weekend, Dec. 2-4.
The hunt is again the work of the nonprofit Oklahoma Outdoor Outreach group.
The group has hosted the event here for several years with the exception of 2020 because of the pandemic.
Van Parker says he and a whole lot of volunteers love putting on this hunt, typically for deer, because of the emotions and personal attachments they get from the strength of hunters facing such debilitating conditions.
“There are all kinds of conditions and some are terminal,” Parker said.
“Some of them would never get into the woods without this hunt,” he said about the 16 hunters signed up who all face chronic conditions and in some cases are terminally ill and in wheelchairs.
“They get to come together and forget about their problems for a little while. They just get to be regular people.”
The three-day event is again centered around the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
With Garvin County landowners donating the use of some of the land, hunters and volunteers will get their hunts started Friday afternoon, continue their mission most of Saturday and then wrap things up on Sunday.
The public is invited to a dinner and silent and live auctions at the fairgrounds starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s gigantic for us; a big deal,” Parker adds.
“The publicity helps us and that helps the hunters.”
Proceeds go to organize similar hunts in the future as the outdoor group holds events like this one each year in the Pauls Valley area and western Oklahoma.
