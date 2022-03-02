Special 'plunge' comes on Saturday

An arctic storm packing sleet and ice isn't even good for a Polar Plunge event.
With last week's winter weather bringing many things to a halt, the Polar Plunge in Pauls Valley was postponed until this weekend – specifically, Saturday, March 5.
The event for the multiple-county Fun Country area is now scheduled to get going with registration at 9 a.m. at the Pauls Valley Waterpark, which is part of the Reynolds Recreation Center in Wacker Park.
Then it's into the chilly water with plunges starting at around 10 a.m.
The event is meant to raise money for Special Olympics athletes in Garvin County and throughout the state.
To be a part of the plunges or to donate funds, go to sook.org online.
•••
Whitebead School will hold its traditional bean and tamale supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 4.
Proceeds from the event will go toward “student enrichment” at the school.
•••
The month of March has a number of blood drives scheduled for stops somewhere in Garvin County.
• Wednesday, March 2 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – Wynnewood High School, 702 East Robert S. Kerr. Call Brenda Callaway at 405-665-2045.
• Thursday, March 3 (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School, 600 First. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
• Wednesday, March 9 (8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Lindsay High School, 302 SW 8th, Home Ec room. Call Laura Cottrell at 405-756-3132.
• Monday, March 14 (10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.) – Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 W. Paul. Call Dana Rennie at 405-238-9321.
• Thursday, March 17 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Monday, March 21 (10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) – Paoli High School, 410 West Stewart. Call Chad McGuire at 405-484-7336.
• Wednesday, March 23 (9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Elmore City-Pernell High School, 100 North Muse. Call Gloria Conner at 580-788-2565.
• Saturday, March 26 (10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.) – Pauls Valley in strip mall in front of local Walmart store, 2000 West Grant. Call Dwayne Heffington at 405-756-6314.
•••
A couple more books remain for a series of lectures at PV's public library.
The theme of the Let's Talk About It series supported by Oklahoma Humanities is Crime Punishment.
Professor John Morris will lead the lecture on “A Clockwork Orange” by Anthony Burgess from 6 to 7 p.m. March 22.
Professor Ken Hada will lead the lecture on “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines from 6 to 7 p.m. April 26.
