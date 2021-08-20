The late Rita Millard was honored Friday afternoon as the library in the new Pauls Valley Elementary School was officially dedicated in her name. Posing next to the plaque are her husband Harry Millard (front), son Duane Millard and daughter Gayle Millard-Lord. More on the honor for Rita will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
Special school honor
Dennis Porter, 65, joined his Savior on August 10, 2021 surrounded by his family in love and prayer. He was born to Leroy and Melva Porter on July 25, 1956. He was born and raised in Pauls Valley where he graduated in 1974.
Lou E. Mayfield of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born to Thad and Mary Alice (Nichols) Morris on April 5, 1938 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma and passed from this life on August 16, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 83 years.
Dan L. Burrows of Maysville was born on October 21, 1952 to JW and Claudledean (English) Burrows in Richmond, Texas. He passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Midwest City, Oklahoma at the age of 68 years.
Deborah (Debi), 68, was born to Carl and Dorothy Severt on December 17, 1952 in Brawley, California.
