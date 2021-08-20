Special school honor

The late Rita Millard was honored Friday afternoon as the library in the new Pauls Valley Elementary School was officially dedicated in her name. Posing next to the plaque are her husband Harry Millard (front), son Duane Millard and daughter Gayle Millard-Lord. More on the honor for Rita will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat. (Photo by Barry Porterfield)

