Special veterans' salute with wreaths

One Garvin County group is among the many across the country planning to offer a salute as part an annual national campaign to honor the grave sites of military veterans.
As in the past members of American Legion Post 202 in Elmore City are stepping up to honor those late veterans in the Wreaths Across America for the Christmas season.
This time around Ron Endler of the post says they will perform ceremonies at both the Antioch and Elmore City cemeteries on Saturday, Dec. 18.
At the same time he invites the public to join in whether or not they have a loved one buried in either of the cemeteries.
“This is for everybody to come,” Endler said.
“We’ll place wreaths around the flag pole at the cemetery – seven of them for each branch of the services. Then we’ll go around and place wreaths at the grave sites of veterans.”
It starts with a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Antioch Cemetery followed by round two at the Elmore City Cemetery.
“We usually have about 10 post members and some family members there for the ceremony, wives of some of those guys that are there, aunts and uncles,” Endler said, adding the ceremony again includes a solemn playing of Taps on a bugle.
“Our goal locally for the Antioch Cemetery and Elmore City Cemetery is to place as many wreaths as possible.”
That’s where the public can come in as they can contact Endler to make arrangements to have a wreath placed as their loved one’s grave. The cost for a wreath is $15.
“If you have a family member or friend in either of these cemeteries and you want to honor them, just give me a call.”
Endler can be reached by calling him at 580-788-4140.
The Wynnewood Historical Society will also again be active with Wreaths Across America.
On Dec. 18 members are planning to hold ceremonies in three area cemeteries.
A ceremony at Oak Grove is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. followed by Hopewell at about 11 p.m. and Oaklawn at noon.
Contact Luann Waters at 405-642-9232 for Oaklawn Cemetery and Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124 for Oak Grove and Hopewell cemeteries.
