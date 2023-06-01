Speed cause of area wreck

Speed is the listed cause of a semi truck driven by a Pauls Valley man going off an area roadway resulting in a recent accident.
Reports just now available show the truck driven by Christopher Freeman, 31, actually flipped over on its top back on May 17.
The report released June 1 shows Freeman was alone while driving eastbound on a county road about five miles south of Maysville.
Troopers are not sure why the vehicle went off the roadway to the left as it rolled one half time coming to rest on its top.
Freeman was pinned in the truck for about 45 minutes before being freed by Pauls Valley firefighters using extraction tools.
Troopers investigating the accident did list “unsafe speed” as the cause.
Freeman, who was believed to be wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted at the time in stable condition with a leg injury.
Helping out at the wreck site were crews from the Rush Creek Fire Department and Elmore City E.M.S.
