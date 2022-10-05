In a series of recent pursuits one speeding dangerously through Elmore City, Maysville and into Lindsay about a month ago now has the charges to go with an arrest warrant.
A couple of felonies, one for eluding police and another for possessing a firearm illegally, were filed last week against Kevin Bryant Hatfield Melton, 25, of Ardmore.
The two criminal accusations come from incident back on Aug. 31 when an apparent car jacking in neighboring Carter County resulted in a high speed pursuit involving Elmore City police and others.
Officers were chasing a pickup through town that included speeding through a stop sign, nearly striking two vehicles, and continuing northbound on state Highway 74 at around 100 mph.
The pickup later passed a patrol car on a county road as it drove into oncoming traffic a number of times passing other vehicles. It then turned westbound on state Highway 19 as the pursuit continued into Maysville, where the vehicle turned into a neighborhood to avoid other officers.
Elmore City officers reported the dangerous pursuit led them to request help from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
As the pursuit moved toward Lindsay the driver, later identified as Melton, threw a firearm out striking a passing semi truck and a patrol car driven by a Garvin County sheriff’s deputy.
Once in Lindsay an OHP trooper was able to get the pickup disabled as the driver fled on foot. After a short chase Melton was captured and taken into custody.
Melton was then transported to Grady County for eluding and assault charges pending there.
Here in Garvin County he’s also facing a charge of possessing a firearm after he received a four-year prison sentence for a 2018 case in Carter County.
