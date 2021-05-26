Spending, defense are priority issues

A whole lot of spending in the early days of a new presidential administration and the impact it could have on a recovering American economy was among the issues addressed in a recent Pauls Valley talk.
Stepping behind the podium for a Pauls Valley Rotary Club visit was Luke Holland, chief of staff for one of Oklahoma’s U.S. senators, Jim Inhofe.
Holland said things like keeping inflation under control and maintaining a strong military defense need to be a priority for the country. He’s quick to add a bipartisan approach is what’s needed when it comes to finding solutions.
“We’re seeing inflationary pressure that’s the result of all this spending,” Holland said about the trillions of dollars approved so far by President Biden.
“If we keep seeing all this spending then we’ll continue to see a huge economic impact in terms of inflation.
“I think the economy is in good shape if we don’t overspend and can keep inflation down.”
Part of that focus on spending is a new infrastructure plan being proposed from the White House.
“With the plan from President Biden more is going for electric cars than for roads and bridges, he said, adding that includes big tax increases for some.
“Hopefully we can come together on a bipartisan basis and deal with this without a massive tax increase.”
Then on the foreign front there’s the deadly conflict raging in recent days in Jerusalem between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
According to Holland, the situation is especially concerning here because the United States has a “special relationship” with Israel.
“After the U.S. embassy was moved to Jerusalem we actually saw a peace deal. It’s discouraging to see this become a less non-partisan issue.”
Right in the middle of it all is an iron dome missile defense system now being used by Israel, which Holland says is a good example of why the U.S. needs to keep defense as a priority.
“Readiness is something I care about. The role of the U.S. government is to make sure our nation is safe,” Holland said.
“You’ve got to have the best people, the best equipment if we’re going to be ready.”
In fact, Holland says a strong military is the best way for the U.S., a country he describes as “not aggressive,” to deal with other countries that are aggressive.
“The last couple of years we’ve been able to improve our readiness,” he said. “We need to focus our resources on those readiness issues.
“Now we’re seeing about $6 trillion in new spending but not a dollar of it for defense.”
Calling North Korea one of those “oppressive” countries, Holland said he’s actually been in South Korean centers taking in people who were able to escape the Communist grip from the north.
“The looks on the faces of these people, on what it means to be free, is the most touching thing I’ve ever seen.
“We’re fighting to defend freedom. That is the top priority of the U.S. If we don’t have a good national defense then we can’t sustain that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.