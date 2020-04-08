Spirit flows with Easter hunt

The spirit seems to be flowing as a Pauls Valley church has come up with an Easter activity meant to get people out and about while still being safe during these cooped up virus times.
Callie Henry of The House Church says a scavenger hunt coming later this week is meant to be fun for the whole family while also teaching lessons about Easter.
“We're trying to come up with something safe to give people an interactive thing to do for Easter,” she said.
“We think it'll be a fun way to share the Easter story in a safe way.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, this scavenger hunt of sorts will involve 10 local sites as the places for participants to go during this casual, family friendly event that includes social distancing.
“We'll have 10 different homes with a banner in the front yard of each showing a picture that is part of the Easter story. You can follow the map around to see what's on the next banner,” Henry said.
“It'll be a fun activity that you can put the kids in the car and drive around, check out one and then go to the next one.
“People can walk through the story of Jesus' last days. It's meant to be a conversation starter. You can look at our website and read more about each story and talk about it as a family.”
The church is calling the activity The Story of the Cross, which will be on display Friday, April 10 through Easter Sunday.
Families can stay in their vehicles as they go around checking out the images, set up to be easily seen from the street, representing the story of Jesus' journey to the cross.
They can also go online to TheHousePV.com/Easter to listen to a narrator share the story of each image. The sites listed in order are:
No. 1 – Palm Sunday, 813 N. Willow St.
No. 2 – Last Supper, 802 N. Chickasaw St.
No. 3 – Judas Betrays Jesus, 524 N. Pecan St.
No. 4 – Jesus Prays, 518 E. Bradley Ave.
No. 5 – Jesus on Trial, 206 S. Elm St.
No. 6 – Jesus Beaten, 1501 S. Walnut St.
No. 7 – Jesus Carries the Cross, 910 S. Walnut St.
No. 8 – Jesus Nailed to the Cross, 420 S. Walnut St.
No. 9 – Jesus Dies, 828 N. Pine St.
No. 10 – He is Risen!, 412 N. Ash.
The idea started with church members meeting weekly in smaller family groups.
“We were talking about how to stay connected with the community,” Henry said. “It was suggested we do demonstrations in the yard, but with COVID-19 that wasn't going to work. We decided to do the pictures because that's safer.
“This is a COVID version of the Easter story. Maybe next year we can act out the scenes in each yard.”
