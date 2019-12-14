A ray of hope appears to be shining for the possibility of a sports facility in Pauls Valley getting some much needed upgrades in the future.
It comes in the form of a potential six-figure grant that if it becomes reality would be used to bolster the Pauls Valley Sports Complex.
The complex includes softball and youth baseball fields, along with a number of soccer fields, on the west side of PV.
Adding to it all is the name of a potential donor for a grant to help the fields will for now remain anonymous.
“We have the potential to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in a grant to upgrade our facility,” said PV City Manager James Frizell during an update this week to the city council.
“To do that we've got to create a master plan. We need a comprehensive plan for the sports complex.
“This is a prime opportunity to look at maybe making some big improvements to that facility.”
It's been a number of years since the ball fields were privately built on property located near South Indian Meridian Road close to the intersection with state Highway 19/Grant Avenue. That property was later purchased by the city of Pauls Valley.
At the complex there are four softball/little league baseball fields. Two of them are described as virtually unusable because of drainage problems, while the other two are utilized but only on a limited basis because they are also plagued with drainage issues.
There are 10 soccer fields ranging from smaller ones for youth up to the larger ones for adults. Even though these fields are used they also experience problems with drainage.
Frizell says tourism sales tax funds can pay to have engineers put together a detailed improvement plan for the entire complex.
“There is no guarantee we'll get the money,” he said about the grant. “This would be a good step to receive this money from a reliable source.
“It's really a grand scheme of what improvements can be made. We might not be able to make all the improvements, but we need to look at the whole facility.
“This would look at all the issues including flooding out there.”
Any potential upgrades could also include a walking track and bathroom facilities at the complex.
All four members of the local council gave their approval to hiring an engineer to complete the proposed improvement plan.
Other city officials say improvements could allow the Pauls Valley facility to host soccer tournaments and a men's league, while upgrades could also allow for more adult softball play at the local sports complex.
