Spreading the word on impaired driving

Parents in Garvin County are hoping to spread the word on the dangers of driving high or impaired.
A couple of groups with one based in Lindsay are teaming together to get more information out there on just how dangerous it is to drive under the influence of marijuana or prescription drugs.
One group is PASS Prevention Coalition formed in 2017 with parents in the Lindsay area, while the other is Wichita Mountains Prevention Network (WMPN) out of Ardmore.
Both are now using a couple of community based prevention services grants to continue their work to address marijuana and prescription drug abuse in Garvin County.
Grant funds for the next four years came from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“We’re working on the new grants for prescription drugs and marijuana and hoping to reduce the misuse of these substances,” said Jayci Enerson of the Wichita Mountains group.
“We’re working on developing work plans and the education to youth and parents and explain the dangers of these things.”
An example comes with marijuana, which the group believes can slow reaction times, impair cognitive function and make it more difficult for drivers to stay in their lane while driving.
They say a driver can be impaired up to 2 1/2 hours after taking marijuana.
The other is prescriptions and some over-the-counter drugs, which is believed to affect driving abilities in similar ways with drowsiness while behind the wheel of a car.
The mission for the PASS group is integrate prevention services within schools, businesses, faith-based organizations, healthcare, media, families and the community at large.
“It’s a coalition mainly based in Lindsay,” Enerson said about the PASS group in Garvin County.
“It started as a group of mainly parents concerned with the dangers of these things. We’re trying to expand it to serve the whole county so we can make more of an impact.
“Right now we’re doing a big push to get efforts going in the county.”
The PASS group has over the last few years partnered with Lindsay schools, police and local city officials to talk directly to students about the dangers of these substance, while also providing scholarships.
The group recently held a workshop in Pauls Valley as efforts continue to try and recruit new members for more discussions on how these issues can best be addressed.
“To reach the whole county we are going to need a diverse group of individuals from all backgrounds to be at the table.”
PASS does meet at noon on the third Tuesday of each month at 217 South Main Street in Lindsay. More information can be found at the PASS Facebook page.
