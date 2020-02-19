Spring show tradition makes a return

The tradition of a livestock show featuring youngsters from all Garvin County is set to make its way to the fairgrounds facilities starting early next week.
In fact, it's really a week's worth of activities starting Monday, Feb. 24 as an annual spring show is for anyone interested in watching FFA and 4-H students show those animals in the grand arena of the county's fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
The actual dates are Feb. 24-29 for the Garvin County Junior Livestock Show.
This will be the very first spring show to be overseen by a new committee made up of agriculture and 4-H leaders across the county.
Steven Beck, a former educator for the Elmore City-Pernell ag program, is the new general superintendent for the show.
He says the number of sponsors is way up there as preparations have been underway for some time with the help of a whole bunch of volunteers.
“We have almost 50 sponsors that are assisting with putting the livestock show on,” Beck said.
“We would like to thank all the show superintendents for their time and making this a successful show.”
There are right around 240 exhibitors entered with closed to 600 animals expected to come through the county fair barns during the show.
There will also be four students who will receive scholarships of $500 each.
Special honors are also planned for Mike Lee and the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The local chamber sponsored the spring show for more than eight decades before stepping aside last year in favor of a new committee made up of area ag educators.
Lee, working with the local chamber, served the last 16 years as the show's superintendent.
Other honors expected are for LeeAnn Long, who's volunteered at the show for 25 years, and Rita Jones, who's offered 34 years worth of help at the event.
•••
The show gets started Feb. 24 as hogs are scheduled to arrive no later than 10 a.m. followed an hour later with an official weigh-in.
The gilt show is set to start at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 followed by the barrow show.
Goats, lambs and cattle will arrive at the fairgrounds on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Weigh-in for cattle and lambs is from 2 to 4 p.m. and goats from 4 to 6 p.m.
The cattle show starting at 9 a.m. gets activities going for Thursday, Feb. 27. About 30 minutes after cattle are done lambs take to the arena followed by goats.
A premium sale line up, along with premium sale ring preparation, is set for Friday, Feb. 28.
A dance hosted by Garvin County 4-H is from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday night.
A free barbecue lunch is scheduled for a noon start on Saturday, Feb. 29, while the premium sale begins at 1 p.m. that afternoon.
