Spuds idea helps Rotary aim

The spuds were flying, mostly into hungry mouths, as a Pauls Valley civic club used a whole bunch of baked potatoes to raise some money.
This new idea for the Pauls Valley Rotary Club was to build up some cash to support its ongoing effort for community projects and college scholarships for graduating Pauls Valley seniors.
“I like being able to help,” said Bill McAngus, this year’s president for the local Rotary, when asked why he’s been an active member of the club over the past five years.
“It’s like any of the clubs, we’re all here to serve our community, Pauls Valley, and enrich it.
“From picking up trash to helping with the fireworks show, we’re different organizations but we all support the same cause.”
McAngus is also referring to the local Kiwanis Club, which is currently looking to build its membership, and the PV Lions Club.
“We support different activities, and this helps us sponsor our scholarships,” he said about the recent baked potato fundraiser, which was the first of its kind for the club.
He says the goal is to raise enough to provide three scholarships, maybe even as much as $1,000 each, to local seniors heading off to college after their days on the PV High School campus.
Another big fundraiser for Rotary is a garage sale now held each spring.
“We used to do Thunder in the Valley to raise money,” McAngus said.
He’s quick to add the bull riding event was tough to sustain because of rain and unpredictable weather. When that entered into the picture it was impossible to reschedule because it was part of a bull riding circuit that keeps moving forward.
“The garage sale is an excellent fundraiser event,” he said, adding it was originally the idea of fellow Rotary member Carolyn Williams the year she served as president.
“Even if it rained we could still have it inside the fairgrounds.”
Yet another effort to raise money is more ongoing as Rotary members contribute to collection cans when they meet each Friday at noon at the local Christian Life Church.
According to McAngus, those funds go to Polio Plus, which is a worldwide effort to eradicate polio.
With the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation matching every dollar raised with another $2, the program has resulted in only two countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, still being on record with cases of polio.
