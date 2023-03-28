SSC Interscholastic Meet winners announced

Students from 31 schools across the state competed in Seminole State College’s 49th annual Interscholastic Meet on March 23. Nearly 700 students attended the event.
Individual entries were separated into two divisions. Division I was composed of students from schools classified as 3A, 4A and 5A. Students from 2A and A class schools competed in Division II.
Exams were administered to students in 12 different subject areas during morning and early-afternoon testing sessions. Four art categories were offered as well: sculpture, painting, drawing and best in show. The top three winners within each subject were awarded medals.
A trophy was awarded to the top school in each division based on accumulation of points and medal placing. Preston High School was the winner of the Division I trophy. This year the runner-up was Plainview High School. In Division II, there was an one-point difference between first and second, with Allen High School taking the Division II trophy and Liberty Academy claiming runner-up.
The final results for the top five students in each subject area for Division I were:
Algebra 1
Kinzey Branch of North Rock Creek – First
Jayden Herring of Preston – Second
Anna Hamilton of Pauls Valley– Third
Noah Canady of Plainview– Fourth
Jay Ahlstrom of Tecumseh – Fifth
American History
Luke Smith of Preston – First
Benjamin Martin of Bethel – Second
Bray Bussell of Bethel – Third
Christian Ware of North Rock Creek – Fourth
Charles Hill of Latta – Fifth
American Literature
Luke Drew of Bethel – First
Brooklyn Pritchard of Morris – Second
Thomas Hurst of Preston – Third
Sarah Christensen of Pauls Valley – Fourth
Melissa Hart of Holdenville – Fifth
Biology
Amaurina Phillips of Tecumseh – First
Levi Ballard of Pauls Valley – Second
Braden Ramirez of Morris – Third
Samantha Stewart of Wynnewood – Fourth
Hannah Hope of North Rock Creek – Fifth
Chemistry
Noah Canady of Plainview – First
Keelan Taylor of Wynnewood – Second
Ean Merrill of Morris – Third
Dalton Lewelling of Tecumseh – Fourth
Colton Criner of Morris – Fifth
Civics
Aidan Burcham of Tecumseh – First
Abhinu Mysore of Plainview – Second
Jayden Herring of Preston – Third
Mariah McDoulett of Meeker – Fourth
Benjamin Martin of Bethel – Fifth
Computer Science
Sam Yates of Pauls Valley– First
James Isbell of Plainview– Second
Jode Cogburn of Seminole – Third
Shane Newman of Prague – Fourth
Toby Brown of Pauls Valley – Fifth
English Literature
Keyton Tiger-Harjo of Morris – First
Gracie Roberson of Latta – Second
Tayelor Hightower of Preston – Third
Liz Swindell of North Rock Creek – Fourth
Melissa Hart of Holdenville – Fifth
General Business
Jeremiah Kagan of Plainview – First
Thomas Hurst of Preston – Second
Zach Zimmerman of Plainview – Third
Logan Stanley of Pauls Valley – Fourth
Tayelor Hightower of Preston – Fifth
Geometry (Plane)
Sam Criner of Preston – First
Ben Wiles of North Rock Creek – Second
Anna Kate Ownby of Plainview – Third
Carson Wolke of Tecumseh – Fourth
Kierra Deville of Preston – Fifth
Oklahoma History
McKinley McGirt of Morris – First
Brynna Boyd of Preston – Second
Jesse Smith of Plainview– Third
Isaac Green of Pauls Valley – Fourth
Ivan Wallace of Plainview – Fifth
Physics
Thomas Hurst of Preston – First
Ben Wiles of North Rock Creek – Second
Camrun Scott of Morris – Third
Jonathan Harris of Plainview – Fourth
Ean Merril of Morris – Fifth
The final results for the top three students in each Division I art category were:
Drawing
Scarlet Williams of Plainview – First
Allissa Dunagan of Tecumseh – Second
Keegan Belleeuille of Latta – Third
Painting
Jonathan Harris of Plainview – First
Olivia Zhao of Plainview – Second
Grace Morgan of Plainview – Third
Sculpture
Brody Bone of Tecumseh– First
Elisa Whitney of Tecumseh – Second
Chrystian Hogue of Tecumseh – Third
Best of Show
Kyndal Hogue of Tecumseh
Keegan Bellefeville of Latta
The final results for the top five students in each subject area for Division II were:
Algebra 1
Taylor Wood of Allen – First
Matthew Germond of Liberty Academy – Second
Harrison Townsend of Vanoss – Third
Ethan Bloodworth of Wayne – Fourth
Kristen Proctor of Dewar – Fifth
American History
Noah Bogle of Mason – First
Daniel Germond of Liberty Academy – Second
Ivy Ellis of Paden – Third
Clayton Goforth of Strother – Fourth
Joshua Pugh of Moss – Fifth
American Literature
Camdyn Williams of Allen – First
Jess Withrow of Dewar – Second
Mackenzie Jordan of New Lima – Third
Ivy Ellis of Paden – Fourth
Jaylee Thomas of Agra – Fifth
Biology
Matthew Germond of Liberty Academy – First
Keenan Walker of Allen – Second
Lyra Dyer of Paden – Third
Nate Shepherd of Vanoss – Fourth
John Russell of Dewar – Fifth
Chemistry
Victoria Clanton of Paden – First
Jayden Roza of Butner – Second
Alaina Grigg of Vanoss – Third
Bethany Hicks of Liberty Academy – Fourth
Tristan Her of Paden – Fifth
Civics
Keagan Bell of Konawa – First
Cale Palmer of Liberty Academy – Second
Ian Ketcher of New Lima – Third
Mikele Bashkimi of Liberty Academy – Fourth
Marissa Underwood of Strother – Fifth
Computer Science
Levi McGowin of Dewar – First
Taylor Wood of Allen – Second
Vladimir Barksdale of Strother – Third
Anthony Hancock of Agra – Fourth
Levi Mann of Allen – Fifth
English Literature
Victoria Clanton of Paden – First
Cale Palmer of Liberty Academy – Second
Averie Byrd of Dewar – Third
Bethany Hicks of Liberty Academy – Fourth
Flora Tesalona of Macomb – Fifth
General Business
Victoria Clanton of Paden – First
Aaron Haughton of Agra – Second
Clarissa Smith of Mason – Third
Kayla Easter of Asher – Fourth
Brogan Culwell of Asher – Fifth
Geometry (Plane)
Chloe Hill of Konawa – First
Jenna Fielder of Wayne – Second
Isaac Powell of Dewar – Third
Zane Gore of Butner – Fourth
Libby Driggers of New Lima – Fifth
Oklahoma History
Ty O’Daniel of Allen – First
Jack Todd of Allen – Second
Thomas Yahola of Konawa – Third
Rylie Pendergraff of Agra – Fourth
Christine Tubbesing of Asher – Fifth
Physics
Jayden Roza of Butner – First
Tyler Hill of Vanoss – Second
Rico Tubbesing of Asher – Third
Sean Baker of Wayne – Fourth
Nate Shepherd of Vanoss – Fifth
The top students in each art area for Division II were:
Drawing
Scarlett Williams of Plainview – First
Abigail Lane of Dewar – Second
Lysa Dyer of Paden– Third
Painting
Mia Sweet of Vanoss – First
Caleb Yarbrough of Vanoss – Second
Madelyn Gray of Vanoss – Third
Sculpture
Sophia Clanton of Paden – First
Hanna Logsdon of Wayne – Second
Phoebey Finch of Preston – Third
Best of Show
Allison Wilson of Vanoss
Brandon Logster of Wayne
Kamryn Goss of Preston
