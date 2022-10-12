Stage show now only days away

All the rehearsals and hard work will soon pay off with two performances in Pauls Valley of the musical “Funny Girl.”
The Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater group is offering the performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22 followed by a 3 p.m. matinee Sunday, Oct. 23.
Both will be at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium.
All tickets of $15 per person are for general admission. Tickets can purchased at the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, the law office of Garvin, Agee, Carlton, P.C. or at the door before the performances.
•••
Pauls Valley's big holiday festival called Fallfest is set from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in downtown Pauls Valley.
The lineup of activities to be featured includes food, family fun, games and entertainment.
There will be face painting, balloon animals, a fun DJ and even a “little magic.”
A Halloween costume contest is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call the PV Chamber of Commerce at 405-238-6491.
Also, a handful of Pauls Valley churches are now planning to offer the holiday treats with a community Trunk-or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, which is of course Halloween.
More specifics on the event will come when updated information is available.
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley has transitioned into its new hours for the fall and winter seasons.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
