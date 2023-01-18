Criminal charges were quickly followed by a plea deal for a Texas man accused of stalking a young girl in Lindsay online over a year ago.
Two felony counts were filed in Garvin County against Whit Allen Saxon, 20.
Saxon is accused of sending multiple messages to an 11-year-old Lindsay girl back in November 2020.
Court records show the text messages sent by Saxon made the girl feel “terrorized, frightened, intimidated, threatened, harassed or molested.”
On the same day as the formal charges Saxon pleaded no contest as he was given a three-year suspended sentence, along with some fines. Two of those years Saxon is be be supervised by a state probation officer.
As part of the plea deal Saxon agreed to transfer to Texas and have no contact with the girl.
•••
A few years in prison is the sentence for a Lindsay man accused last fall of not only possessing child pornography but making online comments now legally interpreted as solicitation.
During a recent plea deal Marion Elvis Fondren, 61, was sentenced to five years in prison with another 15 years suspended.
Fondren is accused of using his YouTube account to make sexually suggestive comments and solicit child sexual abuse materials while watching various videos depicting child porn.
The case dates back to last August when Fondren is alleged to have commented on a video uploaded by another user. The explicit video showed two young children.
County authorities said he made similar comments and watched other pornographic videos twice the following the month.
Fondren pleaded no contest to the criminal charges filed in October.
