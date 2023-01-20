State of PV to get a look

It's not quite presidential, but Pauls Valley's city manager doesn't seem to mind as he has agreed to step up and give what's being called the State of the City address.
Lee Littrell said his answer was yes when he was asked to offer his thoughts on the state of Pauls Valley. The request came from Nancy Runge of the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“Nancy reached out to me and asked if I would do this,” Littrell said.
“She felt it would be something good for the city.”
The State of the City event is now set from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the local Reynolds Recreation Center.
The cost is $10 as the event includes a catered lunch. Anyone interested in attending can sign up at PaulsValleyChamber.com online.
Littrell's first day as PV's city manager was almost exactly a year ago, Jan. 31, 2022 to be exact. He worked as city manager in Elk City and Frederick before coming here.
These days his focus is completely fixed on Pauls Valley.
“I'm going to talk about what's gone on and the challenges that we are facing the next few years,” Littrell said.
“Everything we need costs money that we don't have, so I'll be talking about how to face these challenges.
“We still have the spillway issue, we have water towers with some structural issues and the levy on North Pine is starting to have some issues.”
Littrill's first reference is the severe deterioration of the spillway at the Pauls Valley City Lake, which is commonly just called the “old city lake.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.