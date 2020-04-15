Recycling will have to wait for another day as the program in Pauls Valley continues to stay shut down.
Officials with the Garvin County Community Living Center, which oversees the program, have announced all recycling efforts will remain on hold, at least for now.
Chip Pearson says with the safety guidelines still in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, including the need to keep our distance, local recycling won't make a return for the new few weeks.
“We're going to extend our stop on the recycling program for a few weeks, then we'll re-evaluate,” Pearson said.
Right now he expects the program will remain inactive until at least early May.
“We'll be looking at recommendations from all the health officials. We're trying to follow the advice of our leadership,” he said.
For the last handful of weeks the local recycling program has been completely shut down because of the threat of the community spread of the virus that's turned just about everyone's world upside down with the need to quarantine and distance ourselves from others to be safe.
What that means is living center crews are not overseeing the local recycling center on Walnut Street or picking up items from other sites meant to be recycled.
Crews are not going to some businesses to pick up office paper, along with some plastics and aluminum cans.
They're also not collecting cardboard from the various trailers located around town. Because of that the public is asked to not use the trailers.
Instead, local recyclers are asked to dispose of those items through their regular local trash collection by city crews.
•••
The Pauls Valley Sanitation Department has stopped collecting bagged trash and grass clippings set out curbside
The new measure which started April 8 means all bagged trash, including landscape waste, must be placed inside polycarts. Do not put grass or any other trash loose in the carts.
The change is being made to help keep employees who handle bagged trash safe from contamination during the COVID-19 pandemic.
•••
The Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry is now offering help to PV residents in need with a drive-thru service twice a week.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the pantry located in the old NYA building in Wacker Park has closed.
A drive-thru service for residents who meet eligibility requirements is now scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Volunteers will check for ID's or proof of residence as the drive-thru is by the pantry's door near the local dog park. Volunteers will bring out prepared boxes of groceries to those clients who are eligible.
•••
The Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program at the senior citizens center in PV has closed the facility’s dining area but is offering pick up services for hot lunches.
Regular members can call 405-238-5892 to reserve meals, which can be picked up in a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. at the site’s circle drive out front.
