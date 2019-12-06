Still on lookout for missing teens

Garvin County authorities want the public to know a Pauls Valley teenage boy, described as a runaway, is still listed as missing.
Recent reports about the whereabouts of Caleb Andrew Arias are a bit misleading as deputies confirmed this week the teen is still officially considered missing.
“He has not been located,” Deputy Doug Walling told the PV Democrat this week.
“He has been heard from with an email, but he is still considered missing.”
Arias is reported to have left his residence west of Pauls Valley back on Nov. 7 and has not been seen or heard from since.
Since that time he has been listed as a runaway juvenile.
Since the teen's disappearance deputies working the case have sought the public's help as anyone with any information about Arias is encouraged to contact Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP or call the sheriff's office directly.
•••
Another case has moved up to the reward stage as agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to look for a missing Pauls Valley girl.
A reward is now being offered by the OSBI for information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Faith Lindsey, who's been listed as missing since Oct. 29.
Lindsey is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds with long brown hair and blue eyes. It's believed she was last seen in Seminole County.
Anyone with information about the teen can contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
