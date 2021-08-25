Still time for the mailed ballots

New registrations may be over but there's still time to ask for a mailed absentee ballot as some voters in Garvin County have an election coming in less than two weeks.
On the ballot for a Sept. 14 election is a race for the District 1 commissioner's office in Garvin County, school bond issues in Maysville and Lindsay and a city council race in Lindsay.
The two candidates in the commissioner's race are Republican Randy Chandler of Lindsay, now serving in an interim role, and Democrat Kevin Foraker of Maysville.
The winner will step in to serve the one year remaining on the term of now retired longtime commissioner Kenneth Holden, who stepped down in February after serving for a second stint.
The office could be back before voters in 2022 for a full four-year term.
The deadline to get registered to vote in the election has passed, while mailed absentee ballots need to be requested by Sept. 7.
Early voting is also available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9-10 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse.
District 1 includes Lindsay, Maysville, Paoli and stretches all the way over to the west side of Pauls Valley.
A closer look at Randy Chandler will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
•••
Voters in the Maysville School District will also get the chance to cast a ballot on Sept. 14.
On that ballot is a $600,000 bond issue meant to address a handful of school projects.
Tops on the list is $425,000 to construct and install a track. Then there's $95,000 to repair and remodel restrooms for all local schools, another $50,000 for band uniforms and equipment and $30,000 to install scoreboards.
The last bond issue in Maysville was in 2019, which went for new school buses and vehicles, textbooks and banquet tables and chairs.
Back in 2012 voters approved a $1.25 million bond issue for the construction of a multi-purpose building used as an auditorium, cafeteria and for physical eduction classes.
In Lindsay there are two bond propositions on the ballot.
One is for $1 million, which if approved by at least 60 percent goes for STEM science and technology equipment and science labs, along with equipment for a vocational-agriculture building on campus.
Another is $580,000 for school buses and vehicles.
Lindsay voters will also have an unexpired term on the local city council on the ballot.
The four candidates running for the office are Robert Brooks, Aaron Aprill, Greg Henderson and Angel Wilbourn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.