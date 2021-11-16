The Hinkle's store in downtown Pauls Valley is now inviting the public to come in and write out a message of support for American military troops now deployed.
Hinkle Printing and Office Supply is also making available for free some patriotic cards for anyone wanting to write a special message.
Donations for a “heroes list” can also be made. Care package items most requested by troops include boot socks, prepackaged trail mix and beef jerky, instant coffee, snacks that won’t melt, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, disposable razors, mouthwash, deodorant, foot powder and spray, chapstick, band-aids, cough drops and clothespins.
All of the message and donated items will sent to troops the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.
•••
The Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society is now accepting donations to help with what volunteers describe as a “humane” way of controlling the overpopulation of cats in town.
Any donations to this P.A.W.S. project can be taken or mailed to Williamsburg Small Animal Hospital on West Airline near Interstate 35.
Donations can also be made through PayPal for P.A.W.S.
