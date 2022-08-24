A Lindsay man still has some work to do after his sentencing on a threat this summer he would shoot a police officer.
It was a three-year deferred sentence for Everett Smith, 30, after he pleaded no contest last week to charges on the shooting threat and another for spitting on the very same officer the day before.
The sentence also includes a judge's order to complete a substance abuse evaluation and comply with a doctor's orders for medication management.
Jail costs were also waived due to Smith's mental illness that impairs his ability to care for himself when his medication regime is not followed.
For Smith it all started in a Lindsay municipal courtroom on June 7 when he was told by a judge to calm down and be quiet with an order to leave the courtroom until his name was called.
When Smith did return he is reported to have started screaming profanities at the judge leading to a Lindsay officer coming over and telling him to settle down and again leave the courtroom.
When the judge ordered his arrest Smith is reported to have told officer Joshua Thompson he was upset with the judge for “siding” with officers and ordering him to pay fines.
While resisting the arrest, Smith is reported to have tried to pull away from the officer as they approached a patrol car.
At that point Smith is reported to have spit on the officer, which led to a felony charge being filed against him in Garvin County District Court.
After Smith was booked into county jail he made a dangerous threat against the same officer during his video arraignment on the formal charge.
Smith threatened to shoot the officer if he was not released before his grandmother passes away.
This second outburst delayed the arraignment for a day as his initial bond was set at $50,000.
When that next arraignment did happen on June 8, Smith told the judge he was going to shoot the officer in the head.
“It was explained to him by (the) judge that if he wanted to get out of jail soon he needed to be arraigned and not make any threats that would keep him in custody longer,” the officer reported in a filed affidavit.
“Smith continued to be angry and jail staff had to escort him back to jail.
“Once back in the jail, I observed on jail cameras that Smith again stated that he was going to shoot the officer that arrested him in the head once he gets released.”
That led a second and even more unusual felony charge being filed against Smith – “devise a plan/scheme/program to cause serious bodily harm or death.”
