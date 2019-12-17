Stolen trailer on Crime Stoppers radar

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a property crime.
On December 11, 2019 a trailer was stolen in the Foster area.
It's described as a rust-colored 18-foot long bumper pull trailer with dove trial and 2 5/16 tongue.
The owner applied number is T-6153.
If you have any information, call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP (855-211-7867).
Your tip could earn you up to 1,000. All information received will remain anonymous.
