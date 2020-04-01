It was a smash-and-grab to the extreme as thieves literally smashed a Pauls Valley store's window this past weekend and grabbed a portion of the register with the cash inside.
The target of vandalism and then theft was Yahya's Food and Gas convenience store, formerly known as Pak-a-Way, in the 900 block of South Chickasaw.
It was in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 28 when local police reported being contacted about the burglary, which included yet another unusual aspect.
“They pulled up the electric meter and smashed the front window with it,” said PV Assistant Police Chief Derrick Jolley.
“Then they helped themselves out to a number of small items in the store.”
The store's owner was initially contacted by an alarm company when the building lost electrical services.
That's when it was discovered the store's front door glass window had been broken out.
Officers at the scene discovered thieves had taken an electric meter from the back of the building and used it break the glass as a way to gain entry.
It was soon learned such items as tobacco, pipes, rolling papers and some cash had been stolen.
The undisclosed amount of cash was inside a money drawer, which was inside a cash register.
Reports show the register itself was “destroyed,” while the drawer and cash inside were stolen.
This one case appears to be more the exception these days as Jolley says things have been generally calm around town since virus-related restrictions and store closures began.
“We're still out there taking a lot of the same calls as before. Overall it's pretty calm,” Jolley said.
He adds the local police station in the 400 block of West Paul is now under a safe distancing policy because of COVID-19.
“We have locked down the lobby, which means the lobby is not open to the public,” he said.
What is available there is a telephone set up in the station's main entrance to allow visitors to speak directly with dispatchers.
“Our guys are instructed on social distancing. Our guys are gloving up, and we want them to try not to get too close.
“We're doing all we can to take the proper precautions.”
Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett says the number of cases for his office haven't really gone up that much since the virus began creating its own lockdown for most people.
“It hasn't been too bad, but we've been constantly active out there,” Mullett said.
