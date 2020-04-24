A fast moving, quick hitting tornado packed with high winds created some big-time damage in a few isolated rural areas near Pauls Valley this week.
Slicing through an area a few miles southwest of Pauls Valley was a storm pounding some homes and leaving lines of large trees devastated.
Nearly right in the middle of it was Kevin Quinn, who returned to his property near Klondike Cemetery to find a shop building where he worked had been thrown a few yards away and smashed into pieces.
“I was driving on Indian Meridian and could see the swirlees, but I couldn't see the tornado,” Quinn said while assessing the damages on Thursday.
“It was really windy, and I stopped because I couldn't see. I was scared because I didn't know what was going to happen. I think if I had kept going I would have come right into it,” he said about the worst of the storm hitting late Wednesday afternoon, April 22.
Looking around Quinn estimated maybe eight or so of his acres were hit pretty hard with an almost “straight line” of damaged trees, while the worst of it for him was the shop building.
“The wind took the whole building up. The building is bolted together, but it didn't come apart as it picked it up, concrete and all, and threw it over there,” he said, while pointing a few yards away as the building was completely destroyed with many pieces laying against and even up in some of the demolished trees.
“I feel like crying because it was gone. It was like there and then it was gone.”
When Quinn first arrived after the storm passed he couldn't actually get through because of all the debris, forcing him to drive around to state Highway 29 on the south side.
“I couldn't get in because the roads were covered by the torn up trees. I walked in and started checking on the people that live around there to make sure they were OK.”
Just down the road from Quinn's place is the historic Klondike Cemetery, which also got hit hard with large tree limbs left on the ground covering many grave sites.
As the sole caretaker of the cemetery these days Paul Blankenship says he's going to need help getting all the debris cleaned up.
“It's been kind of a busy day,” Blankenship said. “I take care of the cemetery, make sure it's mowed. I'm the only one that takes care of it these days but I'm old. There's no way I can clean that up myself. I'd like to get some help.
“It's going to take some equipment to lift those big old trees and some big chain saws to cut them up. I need donations to help fix it.”
Along with the damaged trees the cemetery's front gate was folded up and blown over by the heavy winds from the fast striking storm.
To find out more about helping the Klondike cause, call Blankenship at 405-268-1267.
Garvin County's emergency management director, Dave Johnson, agrees the storm caused plenty of damage in a relatively isolated area.
He estimates the tornado packed with high winds sliced through a stretch maybe two or three miles long roughly three miles southwest of Pauls Valley.
“The tornado warning went out about 4:30 p.m.,” Johnson said. “The damage reports starting coming in about 10 minutes later.
“It was mostly wind damage to trees. There were probably five or six residences that had some damage.”
He said from that two had significant damages with one that looks to have been totaled out.
