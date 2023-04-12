When all the facts were known a trio of criminal charges were dropped against a Stratford man accused of assaulting three Stratford police officers last year.
The move came last week as the officers were lined up to testify against L.J. Faith, 63, in a scheduled hearing in a Garvin County courtroom.
Instead of testimony both sides of the case decided the facts didn’t really warrant the three felony assault charges facing Faith since last fall.
“When we were able to get both sides of the case I decided to dismiss the charges in the interest of justice,” said Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Victoria Freeman.
The now disputed incident leading to the charges came in the evening of Oct. 1 as Faith was reported to be combative when the officers were trying to take him into custody.
Initially one of the officers found Faith outside calling for his cat. When approached Faith was reported to be hostile with screaming and threats. One officer claimed Faith swung his flashlight in a reported attempt to strike him.
Faith later returned to his apartment but soon went back outside in his apparent attempt to find his cat.
The officers reported Faith then attacked swinging a fist as he was tackled by another officer, while continuing to resist by scratching and punching.
•••
Prison time is what a Paoli man has received on allegations just weeks ago he continued to stalk and trespass at the same local residence.
To be exact, it’s a seven-year prison term, along with several more years suspended, that Todd Worley, 36, was given in a plea deal.
Worley received a felony stalking charge for going to a Paoli residence this past February. It turned out Worley was accused of breaking into the same house last summer.
That charge from last year drew Worley a 15-year suspended sentence, which played a part in his recent prison term.
Going back even further Worley was accused in 2020 of assaulting his mother by throwing a paperback book that struck her face.
In 2014 he was accused of using a samurai sword to cut another man. He was also given prison time and a suspended sentence in that case.
•••
A Pauls Valley man accused of stealing a woman’s car and briefly dragging her down the street last year has received an amended charge and a suspended sentence in a plea deal.
Kevin Keenom, 44, has pleaded no contest to an amended count of assault and battery with intent to commit a felony. The original charge was robbery by force or fear.
Court records show the victim in the case had previously asked a no contact order be dismissed.
That same woman, who had formerly been in a dating relationship with Keenom, claimed he didn’t have permission to take her car back on March 24, 2022 at a site in Pauls Valley.
The woman did have a victim protective order against Keenom at the time.
Keenom claimed from the start the woman had given him permission to take the car, while denying things ever got physical between the two during the incident.
As part of his sentence Keenom was given a five-year suspended term and court costs.
•••
A suspended sentence and an order to undergo anger management classes have been given to a Maysville man accused of aggressively driving a vehicle toward two walking teenagers.
The incident this past December has now led to a plea deal for Donnie Lee Dickenson, 42.
Dickenson was accused of swerving a Jeep toward the teens as they walked along a Maysville street.
The next day Dickenson was tagged with stealing $3 worth of film from the Walmart store in Lindsay.
The plea deal for Dickenson includes suspended terms of three years for the vehicle incident and another six months for the misdemeanor larceny count.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.