Unhurt but right in the middle of a two-vehicle collision over the weekend was a young Stratford boy at a wreck site close to neighboring Pontotoc County.
No name was released, but the five-year-old boy was a passenger in a 2014 GMC pickup struck when a 2007 Honda went left of the roadway's center line at a site about 1 ½ miles east of Stonewall near the border of Pontotoc and Coal counties.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows the Stratford youngster was in the GMC truck, which was driven by Brenden Jackson, 24, of Tupelo. Also in the truck were a 13-year-old girl from Coalgate and seven-year-old girl from Sulphur.
Troopers report the accident happened at nearly 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31 as the Honda, which was driven by 18-year-old Miranda Fair of Oklahoma City, was traveling eastbound on state Highway 3. Riding as a passenger was a 17-year-old boy from Houston, Texas.
For an unknown reason the Honda went across the center line striking the GMC truck as it approached from the opposite direction on the same highway.
Both individuals in the Honda were pinned for about 20 minutes before they were freed by Ada firefighters using an extrication tool.
Fair was taken by ambulance to Mercy of Ada Hospital, where she was treated and released. The male passenger was airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition with leg, head and trunk internal and external injuries.
Taken by ambulance to Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Ada were Jackson and two of the children, including the Stratford boy. All were treated and released. The 13-year-old girl was airlifted to Oklahoma City with leg injuries.
Troopers, who are still investigating the crash, reported all six individuals were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.