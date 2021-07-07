Stratford brings in the peaches

The 2021 Stratford Peach Festival will be most of the day Saturday, July 17 at the Stratford City Park.
It starts with a pancake breakfast and features a car show, a 5K run and special activities like the crowing of peach royalty.
More information for vendors or event participants can be found online or in the next edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat.
• Vendors are invited to be a part of an upcoming community festival in Pauls Valley that brings together people with dogs and even cats.
Set for late August is the Bark in the Park and Feline Friends Festival in Wacker Park.
A Dock Dog aquatic competition is expected to get things jumping on Friday night, Aug. 27.
Food and merchandise vendors will be a part of activities on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Described as “reasonable” fees, vendors can find out more by calling 405-238-1303 or email paulsvalleypaws@gmail.com for more information.
Proceeds for the two-day event go to Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society (P.A.W.S.).
• The invites are now going out to the community to help celebrate the upcoming 100th birthday for John B. Ballard.
A community gathering to bring an “awesome memory for our Mr. B.” and remember all those times from yesteryear at Ballard's Drive-In is now scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul.
A luncheon will be served with finger foods, coffee, tea, cake and cherry limeade.
RSVP to Laveda at 405-600-9391 or John B. Ballard II at 405-659-9141.
•••
With the need for blood still at the critical level more Oklahoma Blood Institute drives are on the way in the Garvin County area. The schedule over the next few weels looks like this:
• Wednesday, July 7 (11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries in PV, 100 Enterprise Blvd. Call Bronwin Hudson at 405-237-9982 9279.
• Tuesday, July 13 (8 to 11 a.m.) – First United Bank in Maysville, 317 6th. Call Brett Duke at 405-442-6001.
• Thursday, July 15 (1:15 to 5:30 p.m.) – First Baptist Church gym in Elmore City, 107 S. Texas Ave. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110.
• Thursday, July 22 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, southeast room, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-2382.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.