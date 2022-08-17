Tears were again flowing as family members on both sides were in a Pauls Valley courtroom for this week's final verdict for an Ada man who caused a 2018 traffic accident that dramatically changed the lives of a Stratford couple with debilitating injuries.
Among those looking on during Monday's sentencing was the defendant, Austin Johnson, 26, and Chris and Regina Dilbeck.
The three came together for the first time with devastating results on July 2, 2018. Johnson has admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs when his pickup truck failed to stop at a traffic sign slamming into a vehicle carrying the Dilbecks as they traveled on U.S. Highway 177 back to their Stratford home.
The accident left both Dilbecks in the hospital for nearly a month and needing help from others ever since for simple daily things.
Johnson took a plea deal in March 2020 that resulted in him receiving a 20-year term with five of those years in prison.
Claiming to be confused about the court process, a couple of months later Johnson asked to withdraw his plea and have the case return to the early stages.
His request was granted after the Dilbecks and their family members all expressed forgiveness and agreed Johnson should get another chance with a punishment that included rehabilitation and not prison time.
During this week's hearing District Judge Leah Edwards reminded the defendant the Dilbeck family has given him a most unusual gift in a criminal proceeding.
“I would like you to write them a letter,” Edwards said to Johnson.
“I would like for you to sit down and write a detailed letter of apology and send that letter to (the Dilbecks). They don't have to open it, but I would like for them to have that letter available to them.
“I want you to know the Dilbecks have granted the breaks you don't deserve. You should thank them for this. Don't squander this opportunity.”
The judge sentenced Johnson to a seven-year deferred term and waived court costs, instead ordering that money go to the Dilbecks.
Johnson was also given an 18-month term supervised by state officials and orders for substance abuse and alcohol evaluations over time, while the judge told both sides to work out a restitution payment plan for the defendant.
“We ask the court to get creative in positioning him to be able to make the attempt to make the Dilbecks more whole,” defense attorney Tracy Schumacher said.
The Norman attorney was referring to Johnson's desire to attend a trade school for electrical linemen, which would financially equip him to pay back restitution to the Dilbecks that could wind up being well over $200,000.
Although the Dilbecks didn't want Johnson to be sentenced to prison time, Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Laura McClain argued they did want him to receive a felony conviction and a lengthy probation period as a way to pay for his mistake.
“It's devastating what one bad decision has made on this family,” McClain said.
The prosecutor requested Johnson receive 15 years probation and another five suspended, along with the felony conviction and order to pay restitution.
•••
Before the sentence was announced Johnson took the stand to offer a tearful message directly to the Dilbecks as they looked on from the front row of a Garvin County District courtroom.
“I am so sorry you have gone through all this,” Johnson said. “I've been praying for it all to work out for you. I hate how you have to think about it all the time and can't get any closure with me.
“Regina, I am so sorry for your injuries. You too Chris. I'm sorry to all of you. If there is anything I could do I would. I hope it's not the last time I get to talk to you.”
Although the Dilbecks didn't take the stand, they and other family members submitted written victims' statements, which were read out loud by McClain.
“My limitations are life-long,” Regina said in her statement “Every time we come to court for this I'm forced to relive every awful thing about the incident.”
“Even now, four years later, I still can't work full-time,” Chris stated.
“My life was forever changed because of a bad decision made by Austin Johnson.
“We're a loving family, a forgiving family and we believe in second chances. But we also believe in holding people accountable.
“I do not want him to be placed in prison, but he needs to be held accountable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.