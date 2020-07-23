A good old country-style helping hand is what an ambulance service in Stratford got this week as it reached out for help in finding a way to pay for its medical runs out into the rural areas.
Help is exactly what Stratford EMS got as commissioners in Garvin and McClain counties voted Monday to help the ambulance service with funding for calls outside of Stratford's city limits.
“We're only asking for help in funding to help residents living outside of the Stratford city limits,” said Shannon Tice, town administrator in Stratford, to all three Garvin County commissioners.
“We're asking you to help us fund the calls outside of the city limits.”
Commissioners Kenneth Holden, Gary Ayres and Mike Gollihare voted to support the ambulance service with $36,700 in county funds here, while earlier the same day commissioners in neighboring McClain County voted to provide nearly $12,000 for the current 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Stratford has a local sales tax dedicated to an ambulance service operating inside of the local city limits. The problem is ambulance runs out in the rural areas aren't funded, which is why help from the two counties was sought.
“This is huge because this is for the areas we're serving outside the city limits that's not getting funded. We were just asking for some help from the county,” Tice said.
The Garvin County towns of Stratford and Maysville, along with an area that includes the Wynnewood School District, receive ambulance services from Wadley EMS.
Gollihare, better known as Fuzz, is not only the commissioner for District 3 he's also served as a volunteer firefighter in Stratford for the past 15 years.
He knows first hand the frustration of being a first responder providing service in the rural areas of the county and then not having funding to pay for that service.
“It will not fund itself,” Gollihare said about services from ambulances or firefighters in the areas outside of a town's city limits.
“It needs help,” he said, referring to the Stratford EMS. “I don't know where the money is going to come from except from the county. We need to help them get through the year.
“We've also got to find out how to get an ambulance service back in Paoli so we can be strong again.”
That's the area concerning Gollihare the most – from Paoli all the way over through much of northeast part of Garvin County, which isn't formally covered by an ambulance service.
“If you're in Paoli and you're in trouble, you're in trouble,” he said about a medical emergency.
•••
The time is urgent for a county courthouse remodeling project as officials are pushing to meet all the requirements to qualify for COVID-19 related reimbursements.
Carol Dillingham, county counsel for the commissioners, said renovations are planned for two ground floor areas in the courthouse.
“We have to pay for this up front to get reimbursements,” she said. “We need to submit the preliminary plans for the CARES Act reimbursement. We need to justify how this qualifies for expenses from COVID-19 and why we should get reimbursed.”
Norman architect Larry Blackledge said one space to be remodeled is to help the court clerk, while the second on the first floor annex, formerly occupied by the district attorney and county assessor, will be used to help the sheriff's office.
“The court clerk and sheriff's office do need to have more space,” Blackledge said.
“We're remodeling the DA's (former first floor) office to accommodate the health side of the sheriff's office for inmate intake. The sheriff also needs more space for an evidence room.
“This over there,” he said while pointing to a small office now used for storage, “is to give the court clerk's office more space.”
The idea is to spread court clerk staff out and allow them to better socially distance while working.
Commissioners did ask for some revisions to the project plans with preliminary costs to come later.
The remodeling work needs to be completed later this year with the spaces occupied by Dec. 30 to qualify for COVID-19 reimbursement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.