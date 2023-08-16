Stratford gets visual boost for town

The town of Stratford is among the groups in the state chosen to participate in what’s called Paint Oklahoma Beautiful.
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful (KOB) received over 50 applications, and then H-I-S Paint, the paint donor, selected 19 community structures to participate in this year’s Paint Oklahoma Beautiful program.
The Paint Oklahoma Beautiful program encourages volunteers to seek out community structures and renovate them with the creative use of resources.
The town of Stratford is among those 19 community groups to participate this year.
The program is founded on the collaboration between H-I-S Paint and Keep Oklahoma Beautiful.
With sponsors’ help KOB provides the paint and a stipend for supplies, while selected communities supply the volunteers and “elbow grease.”
Started in 2005, the program is meant to revitalize Oklahoma communities with a fresh coat of paint.
“H-I-S Paint is thrilled with the transformations being made within each community participating in the Paint Oklahoma Beautiful in Oklahoma initiative,” said Joe Cox, founder and CEO of H-I-S Paint.
“It’s amazing how a fresh coat of paint can help to transform an entire community.”
Dillon Wehba, programs coordinator for KOB, works with potential participants throughout the application process.
“My heart smiles assisting communities with the Paint Oklahoma Beautiful program,” Wehba said.
“The participants of Paint Oklahoma Beautiful truly exemplify volunteerism and how people coming together can make a big change.
When the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) began to support the program KOB could offer participating groups a cash stipend to purchase supplies and make the program cost-effective.
“Public Service Company of Oklahoma is pleased to continue its support of Paint Oklahoma Beautiful and of the individuals and organizations who work hard to make their communities great places to live and work,” said James A. Evers, formerly with State Government and Environmental Affairs for PSO.
Stratford will be among 19 groups competing for the “Best Visual Impact Award” through the “Communities Primed for Change” online contest.
Finalists will be chosen based on their “before” and “after photos. Winners will be announced at the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful 33rd annual Environmental Excellence Awards Celebration on Nov. 17.
CL Boyd, an Oklahoma equipment company, and Waste Management, a waste treatment company, are providing a total of seven pressure washers together to the recipients of their equipment grant.
The winners of the power washers are the Canute Preservation and Restoration Project, the town of El Dorado, Marble City Farmers Market, city of Stroud, Springtown Historical Foundation, Legacy Group and Newton’s Garage, Laverne.
Groups will have 30 days to complete their projects using donated paint and a stipend.
