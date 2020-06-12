An attempt to help an inner tuber in distress turned tragic with a Stratford man's drowning earlier this week at Longmire Lake.
Pauls Valley authorities say Jeffrey Lynn Drain, 42, was among a group of swimmers trying to help an inner tuber who had floated out too far into the lake when he went under the water and was later confirmed drowned.
Drain was part of the group of three, two men and one woman, that went into the water Wednesday with the intention to help an older woman in distress at the Pauls Valley/Stratford area lake.
Derrick Jolley, Pauls Valley's assistant police chief, says it all started with a group of children needing help because they were concerned about the safety of their grandmother after she had floated out too far into the center of the lake.
“She was on an inner tube floating in the lake when she drifted out a little too far,” Jolley said. “Once it got out too far she couldn't get back in.
“At some point they couldn't see her. They didn't know if she had fallen off and if she was OK.”
When another group at the area lake found out about the situation three of them, including Drain, tried to help.
“The three adults tried to swim out to assist the woman on the inflatable inner tube. When they couldn't see her they turned back but only two of them made it,” he said.
A retired fire chief from Lone Grove who happened to be at the lake loaned out his boat to local firefighters who sped away to find the woman on the inner tube.
“They went across the lake and rescued the lady from the tube. She was checked out at a hospital and seemed to be OK.”
Dive teams from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Chickasaw Nation responded to the scene.
“Once the dive teams got there we were able to find him and recover his body,” Jolley said about Drain.
Drain's body was recovered and pronounced dead at just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
