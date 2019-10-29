A Stratford police officer's attempted traffic stop was quick to turn into a high speed chase ending with a crash near Ada and two injuries early Tuesday morning.
Those hurt were the two inside a 2017 Audi, including the driver, who is a teenage girl from Texas
“They were driving reckless when the officer attempted to make a traffic stop inside of Stratford,” said Stratford Police Chief Adam McMillen.
“They then went eastbound on state Highway 19, making a couple of U-turns, before the accident.”
McMillen says it was later determined the vehicle had been reported stolen, possibly from Norman, while two firearms were found at the scene.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows a Stratford officer was in pursuit of a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old girl from McKinney, Texas.
Hannibal Ali, a 25-year-old man from Dallas, Texas, was a passenger in the vehicle.
With speeds clocked at more than 118 mph the teen driver attempted to take the vehicle onto Richardson Loop sending the car off the roadway, where it rolled several times about a half mile west of Ada.
Both the teen and Ali are reported to been ejected from the vehicle as neither was wearing seat belts at the time of the wreck, listed at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Oct. 29.
Both individuals were taken by a Mercy E.M.S. ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
The teen girl was admitted in critical condition with head, arms, legs and trunk internal and external injuries.
The OHP report shows Ali was admitted into the hospital with similar injuries. He was initially listed in serious condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.