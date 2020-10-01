Stratford's public library has scheduled an upcoming class designed to teach some life saving lessons.
The adult CPR and first aid classes will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Chandler Watts Library in Stratford.
Participants can learn responses to cardiac, respiratory and first aid emergencies. Class size will be limited to seven per class with instructor Carolyn Allen, certified with the American Heart Association.
There is a cost of $50 as participants can obtain CPR, AED and First Aid certification.
Call Cindy Gallup at 580-759-2382, extension 21, or Chandler-Watts Library at 580-759-2684 for more information.
• Vintage antiques and “repurposed” junk will take center stage for a community event coming to Stratford.
It's called Vintage Market in the Park now scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Stratford City Park.
Expected to be a part of the community festival are various vintage items, crafts, a variety of vendors, food trucks and school fundraising booths.
For more information contact Rhonda Prichard at 405-328-0616.
• The McClain County Expo Center parking lot in Purcell is the site of an upcoming Heart of Christmas in October Craft, Vintage & Junk Show.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
•••
Garvin County District Judge Leah Edwards is among a handful of judges who will have the final say when it comes to who the winners will be for a 37th annual Political Hacks Chili Cookoff.
The event by the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
Proceeds from this event go to OICA with donations also going to the Donna Nigh Foundation and Children's Hospital of Oklahoma.
Those judging the cookoff are actual judges. Along with Edwards they include Justice Noma Gurich, Judge Trevor Pemberton, Judge Thad Balkman, Judge Kevin McCray and Judge Sheila Stinson.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic chili chefs will set up tailgate style in the OICA parking lot and maintain a safe distance from each other.
Chefs can enter for free online and receive an event apron as a thank-you for competing.
OICA staff will mark each contestant's sample and box them up for attendees to drive through and take samples home where they can vote for their favorite online.
Anyone attending can also donate to a blood drive being held by the Oklahoma Blood Institute and hope to have 50 people participate.
