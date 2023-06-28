It’s a cat story with a terrible ending as a Stratford woman is accused of hoarding a number of the furry felines in an apartment where all were later found dead.
A total of 19 felony counts of cruelty to animals has been filed against 72-year-old Paula Rhea Wintjen as each one represents the number of dead cats found inside the Stratford residence.
The charges coming nearly two weeks ago go back to May 30 when Stratford police were contacted about a “terrible” smell coming from a local apartment.
Court documents show a neighbor said an older woman, later identified as Wintjen, kept cats inside the apartment.
“He stated she would come once a month or every other month with a large bag of cat food and dump it in the apartment, lock it up and leave,” that neighbor is reported to have told authorities.
“Residents stated that when she would come she would walk around town and grab any cat she could find. She would then deposit new cats inside the apartment,” officers stated in their report.
To back up this claim there was a report coming from about a block from the apartments that cats were going missing or possibly stolen by someone.
Observing from outside the apartment officers stated they could see trash on the floor and “terrible” living conditions for any animal.
They also reported confirming the apartment had no operating electric or water services.
At some point a warrant was acquired to search the apartment as officers wearing protective equipment found the conditions inside difficult as they had to step out within a few minutes because breathing had become hazardous.
On June 7 private workers were hired by the property owner to go into the apartment, where they found 19 deceased cats.
The charges for each dead cat were actually filed against Wintjen on June 16.
She was released shortly after her court appearance on the charges when an $8,000 bond was posted.
