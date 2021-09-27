Stratford woman hurt in wreck

Authorities are still investigating why a Stratford motorist's vehicle went across a highway's center line resulting in a head-on collision Monday morning.
At the center of the Sept. 27 accident is 66-year-old Laura Nickum, who was alone while driving a 2016 Ford Fiesta eastbound on state Highway 19.
State troopers determined it was just after 6:30 a.m. when Nickum's car traveled into the path of two vehicles coming from the opposite direction on the same highway at a site about 1 ½ miles east of Stratford.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows Nickum's vehicle first collided with a 2008 Honda sports utility vehicle driven by Christopher Pack, 47, of Konawa.
Nickum's vehicle then continued on to strike a 2013 GMC Terrain driven by Dustin Sanders, 21 of Allen, who was pinned in his vehicle for about 45 minutes after the accident before being freed by Ada firefighters using extraction tools.
Nickum was transported by a Mercy EMS ambulance to Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Ada. She was later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in serious condition with head, trunk internal and external, arm and leg injuries.
Pack was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Ada, where he was treated and released.
Sanders was airlifted to OU Medical Center and admitted in good condition with a leg injury.
A passenger in the vehicle driven by Sanders, 37-year-old John Daguanno of Tupelo, was taken by ambulance to Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Ada. He was treated and released.
Troopers reported all individuals involved in the accident were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
