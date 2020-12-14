Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.