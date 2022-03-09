Student offers big teacher salute

A group of teachers and staff at one Pauls Valley school got the biggest of salutes from a most unexpected place – one of their own young students.
Hunter Rambo, a fourth-grader at PV Intermediate School, decided one day to type out a ringing endorsement for his teachers and the employees working at the local school that also includes the fifth and sixth grades.
In fact, Rambo even suggests a pay raise for the educators there as he emailed the message to Pauls Valley's school superintendent, Mike Martin.
Martin was clearly surprised and impressed at the same time by the act from a local elementary school student.
“I can't recall ever receiving an unsolicited email from an elementary student praising our staff,” Martin tells the PV Democrat.
“Teachers are true heroes but very seldom get mentioned with other professions as such.
“The email from Hunter made my day and speaks volumes of his upbringing. I would like to thank his parents for instilling such empathy in this young man. They certainly should be proud!”
The message from the young Rambo was sent to Martin just about a week ago.
In it he makes it clear how big a supporter he is of the staff at PVIS.
“Dear Mr. Martin. My name is Hunter Rambo. I am a Student at PVIS. I think the Staff at our school deserve a raise. They are like our own Parents. They are so nice to us. They give us food, help us when we struggle with schoolwork. They are a joy to have at our school. Please Mr. Martin, give the staff a raise they deserve it. Sincerely Hunter Rambo.”
A chat with Rambo himself shows he just wanted to show appreciation to the teachers and staff at his school.
“They've been really nice to me and everyone else here at the school. They make me feel very loved like a community looks after each other,” Hunter said.
He also offers up a couple of specific examples.
“I had been struggling with math. Mrs. Johnson has helped me. She puts it in a way I could understand,” Rambo said, referring to fourth grade teacher Cheryl Johnson.
“One time it was really loud when I walked into the cafeteria, like boom box loud. Seconds later we have a librarian to get everybody to quiet down.
“I asked her how do you do that. She said, 'We just do it.' I said to her you should get a raise. That's when I got the idea to talk to Mr. Mike.”
Since the fourth-grader is currently taking a typing class he decided to type out a nice message and send it to the school superintendent.
The action by Rambo also gets nods and smiles from PVIS Principal Angela Green.
“It takes initiative what Hunter did, and I think it shows the compassion our staff has for our students.
“To be honest it gives me hope for the future when a student has a voice and it's heard.”
